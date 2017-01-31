Globe, LVGP to speed up building of telco infrastructure in the Philippines

LVGP will help expedite the processing of permits for cell sites and other telecommunication infrastructure



Globe Senior Vice President for Broadband Business Martha Sazon (4th from right) shakes hands with Isabela Vice Governor Antonio Albano, LGVP National President, following the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement on the deployment of ICT infrastructure in the country. [L to R] The signing was witnessed by Globe Director for Sector Relations Robert Aquino; Masbate Vice Governor Jo Kristine Revil, LGVP PRO; Leyte Vice-Governor Carlo Loreto, LGVP Secretary General; Oriental Mindoro Vice-Governor Humerlito Dolor, LGVP Chair; Globe Director for Business Development Michelle Ora; and Laguna Vice-Governor Karen Agapay, LGVP Treasurer.

Globe Telecom and the League of Vice Governors of the Philippines (LVGP) have signed a memorandum of agreement to facilitate the deployment of ICT infrastructures throughout the country.

The agreement follows Globe's repetitive calls to rationalise the process of acquiring permit to build cell sites and other telecommunication infrastructure. The company claimed it takes eight months to get the 25 permits needed to put up a single cell site, which delays the deployment of facilities. It currently has a backlog of around 3,000 sites amid difficulties in securing permits from various local government units, homeowners' associations, and other government agencies.

Under the agreement, vice-governors will provide support for the deployment of telecommunication facilities within their capacity as presiding officers of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan in their respective provinces.

LVGP members will ensure reasonable fees equivalent to the cost of regulation of ICT infrastructure in relation to the process of reviewing ordinances passed by municipalities and cities in their respective provinces.

The LVGP will also advise and encourage cities and municipalities to have a turnaround time of maximum 10 days to issue the permits once all the requirements are submitted. They will enact a uniform ordinance that prescribes minimum documentary requirements and requires no more than three signatures to secure a permit. They will exempt ICT infrastructures installed in agricultural, residential, commercial, and industrial areas from zoning clearances too.

In addition, the LVGP will help identify the government-owned or controlled areas where the infrastructures may be installed, or co-located or leased by Globe.

The LVGP will also urge cities and municipalities to deploy their respective ICT infrastructure, such as fiber optic networks and communication towers, at their cost and expense to be leased by Globe. Cities and municipalities will also be encouraged to provide the necessary assistance for the acquisition of permits and licenses for the deployment of ICT infrastructure in priority areas identified by Globe.

Meanwhile, Globe vowed to provide free Wi-Fi service to cities and municipalities that complied with the provisions of agreement. They will also provide closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, computer software or hardware, and free internet service in select schools and public places.

1 2 Next Page