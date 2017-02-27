Hong Kong now accepts UnionPay’s mobile payment service

With QuickPass, UnionPay cardholders can now conduct seamless cross-border mobile payments in Hong Kong and other parts of the world.

UnionPay has launched its contactless mobile payment service, QuickPass, in Hong Kong in cooperation with Bank of China (Hong Kong).

QuickPass supports offline payments with smartphones, wearable devices, and UnionPay chip cards, as well as online mobile payments.

According to UnionPay, the service is secure as it does not display the authentic card number at the time of payment, and the transaction information is kept within the network of the issuer and UnionPay.

With QuickPass, UnionPay cardholders in Hong Kong are now able to conduct secure cross-border mobile payment transactions at any UnionPay's QuickPass terminals worldwide with Apple Pay.

UnionPay cards are commonly used in Hong Kong, with each resident owning at least two UnionPay cards on average. There are at least 20,000 point-of-sale (POS) terminals in Hong Kong supporting this service including those in 7-11, Mannings and Tsui Wah Restaurant.

Cardholders can also use their cards at any merchants in China that has QuickPass terminals such as KFC, McDonald's, Watsons, Starbucks and FamilyMart.

Besides that, QuickPass can be used to make payments at Taiwan's Kamalan Bus; Taipei's Leechi, and KingStone; as well as South Korea's Doota Mall, GS25 Convenience Store, Watsons and GongCha.

