Huawei Mate 9 review: A giant phone with a small frame and big ambitions

Huawei’s first U.S. flagship takes aim at Samsung with a ton of screen packed into its svelte, slim body.

If you hold the Huawei Mate 9 just right, it can almost look like a Galaxy Note7.

Granted, you probably don’t want it to look like a Note7 after all it went through, but there’s no denying the character and craftsmanship that Samsung’s phablet exuded. And while there are distinct differences between the two handsets, the sturdy, svelte build of the Mate 9 instantly conjures images of the Note7 in happier times.

But that’s not to write it off as a copycat. Even with a somewhat derivative design, the Mate 9, which recently became available for purchase in the U.S., packs quite a punch. With a proprietary chipset, Leica-branded camera, and decidedly unique spin on Nougat, the phone absolutely plays by its own rules, and proves that Huawei can hold its own against other premium phone makers.

Pixels on display

The most defining feature of any smartphone is the display, but on the 5.9-inch Mate 9 it’s particularly striking. Its ultra thin top and bottom bezels manage to pack a tremendous screen into a relatively small package without needing to rely on wrap-around curves or even a particularly high pixel count. (In fact, its 1080 x 1920 IPS LCD is fairly pedestrian by today’s standards, especially when compared to the Note7’s stunning Quad HD 2560x1440 display.)



Christopher Hebert

The Mate 9’s 5.9-inch display is flanked by small bezels that allow it to fit comfortably in your hand.

Of course, small is relative here. If you’re not a fan of phablets the Mate 9 is unlikely to convince you otherwise, but large phone lovers will appreciate just how much screen Huawei has built into this phone. For comparison purposes, it’s just 2mm longer and 3mm wider than the Pixel XL (and just as thin), yet you’re getting nearly half an inch of extra screen.

Display purists will grumble about the seemingly low-density 373ppi density, but the 1080p resolution doesn’t dull the Mate 9 experience in the slightest. While the sides of the Mate 9’s glass curve down kind of like the Galaxy S7 Edge or Note7, the display ends before the curve. However, I barely noticed the bezels, and the slight curves felt smooth and natural in my hand. Furthermore, its thinness helped make it seem far less unwieldy than it should, even when attempting to use it with one hand.

Pushing buttons

With such skinny bezels, Huawei opted to put its name where the home button would be (a Samsung-inspired design feature I could do without), so you’ll find the fingerprint sensor around the back. It’s noticeably smaller than one on the Nexus and Pixel phones, but its speed mostly made up for my sloppy fumbling during most unlocking attempts. Equally offputting is the placement of the sensor, about an eighth of an inch below the camera and a good half-inch away from where my finger naturally rested, and I often had to readjust my grip to reach it.

1 2 3 4 5 Next Page