Kingston's DataTraveler Ultimate Generation flash drive puts 2 terabytes in your pocket

That's a lot of storage, but what does it cost?

Who needs a hard drive, or for that matter cloud storage? With Kingston’s new 2 TB flash drive—that’s two terabytes—you can carry around your entire digital life, right in your pocket.

After debuting the 1 TB Kingston DataTraveler HyperX Predator USB 3.0 flash drive last year, Kingston has one-upped itself with the DataTraveler Ultimate Generation Terabyte, a similar USB 3.0 flash drive with capacities of up to two terabytes, using a USB 3.1 interface.



As you can see from the picture above, the Ultimate Generation Terabyte is a monster, as the key itself dwarfs the USB connector. All told, it measures 72mm x 26.94mm x 21mm (that's 2.83 inches by 1 inch by 0.83 inches).

So what can you do with all that storage? Kingston has some suggestions: Store up to 70 hours of 4K video. Or 256,000 16MB photos. Or 96 PC games. You get the idea. So what will this little monster cost? Well, that’s where it gets interesting.

Kingston isn’t divulging a price for the new drive, though we can discern some clues from its last-generation drive. The DataTraveler HyperX Predator ships in two capacities: $295.59 for the 512 GB version, and a whopping $2,730 for the 1 TB version. (Both prices come from Amazon; Kingston doesn’t list any prices for the drive on its own website.) It’s reasonable, then, to assume that Kingston will charge much, much more than $2,730 for the new 2 TB model, and it’s possible that the price could even double to $5,500 because of the sheer novelty of the product.

But really, who cares? You’ve got 2 terabytes in your pocket.

