Mexia - Making a move in digital

Brisbane-based integration partner, Mexia, has enjoyed a dream run since its inception in 2008 - Leon Spencer explains why.

On the shores of the Gold Coast in September, Microsoft handed out its Technology Solutions Specialist award, alongside glowing recognition in Regional Area Customer and Managed Service finalist categories.

In 2015, Deloitte Technology Fast 50 served up seventh place following 406 per cent growth over a three-year period.

During the same year, worldwide acknowledgment came through a finalist spot in the Microsoft Application Integration Partner of the Year award, coupled with Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific approval.

Clearly, Mexia is doing something right.

But it's no accident that the Brisbane-headquartered integrator has gone from strength to strength since its founding in late 2008.

Created with the aim of making integration platforms a first-class citizen in the data centre, Mexia is living proof of what can happen when partnering with one of the world's largest technology vendors.

Through a somewhat symbolic relationship, Mexia is deepening relations by driving custom towards Microsoft's latest cash cow, the Azure cloud platform.

"One of the key things we've done is find projects together with Microsoft," Mexia national sales and marketing lead, Parma Juss, said.

"We've pulled Microsoft into that conversation, helped cover off certain components and helped add some more credibility as well.

"Microsoft has often contributed to some costs and funded proof-of-concepts for initial parts of the project. We don't take that for granted and we don't expect that to happen every time.

"But on key strategic customers, we've both made an investment."

Following consistent growth year after year, Mexia's success isn't entirely attributable to the cloud vendor however.

In offering expertise around cloud, on-premise integration, digital strategy, data and the Internet of Things, the company's standout capabilities are meeting a growing need for businesses across Australia - the integration of disparate systems.

"We integrate the systems to draw together the business processes and also give our clients intelligence," Juss explained.

"Our niche, on a technical level, is looking for customers who might have a bunch of disparate systems and they want to be able to make sense of, while connecting and bringing value to their systems."

Another important factor is how Mexia approaches its market niche, with the company making an effort to stay ahead of new developments, pushing the envelope when it comes to the work it undertakes.

For Juss, it also helps that the cloud specialist is quite selective about the customers it chooses to work with.

"We're quite innovative in what we do," Juss added. "We also look for customers that have got the right project but also the right mindset and the right approach on how to deliver that project.

