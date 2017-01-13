Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Industries »

Panasonic's flexible battery will withstand twisting

Magdalena Petrova | Jan. 13, 2017
Panasonic says the battery will maintain almost all its initial capacity even after repeated bending and twisting

Batteries that can easily conform to the human body could be a game changer for wearables and flexible electronics. At just 0.45mm thick, Panasonic's latest lithium-ion battery design is small enough to be unobtrusive and bendy enough to be comfortable. According to Panasonic, the battery has a laminated outer body and internal structure. This prevents leakage and abnormal heating during bending and twisting. The batteries are still under development. There's no word from Panasonic on when they might enter production.

 

1 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

COMMENTS
blog comments powered by Disqus

FEATURED WHITE PAPERS

What makes a good CIO? BT Global Services CEO Luis Alvarez on what CEOs want from their CIO

Kevin Evans, CIO Sun Branding Solutions: How to innovate to stay ahead

How cloudy will APAC organisations be in 2017?

How Hadoop helps Experian crunch credit reports

CIO, CMO partner to drive used car sales

What makes a good CIO? BT Global Services CEO Luis Alvarez on what CEOs want from their CIO

Kevin Evans, CIO Sun Branding Solutions: How to innovate to stay ahead

How cloudy will APAC organisations be in 2017?

How Hadoop helps Experian crunch credit reports

CIO, CMO partner to drive used car sales

What makes a good CIO? BT Global Services CEO Luis Alvarez on what CEOs want from their CIO

Kevin Evans, CIO Sun Branding Solutions: How to innovate to stay ahead

How cloudy will APAC organisations be in 2017?

How Hadoop helps Experian crunch credit reports

CIO, CMO partner to drive used car sales