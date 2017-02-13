Sony shows off its new OLED and LCD TVs, video projector, and Bluetooth speakers

Our first look at the products Sony announced at CES reveals additional details and impresses us anew.

Sony didn't show me many products that I wasn't already aware of during my visit to the company's PlayStation headquarters in San Mateo yesterday, but the reality was far better than the briefings and press releases. There was some audio gear, but the TVs and other video equipment were the most exciting.

Now THIS is OLED

By far the most impressive product I viewed was the new 65-inch-class A1E OLED. I've been harshing somewhat on the rendering of fine details by existing consumer OLED TVs, especially in comparison to the latest, greatest HDR LED/LCD TVs from Sony and Samsung. As there's really only one company marketing OLEDs currently (LG, although Panasonic does have one high-end model), that hasn't won me any friends there. Neither has my calling them out on their 2.8K-labeled-as-4K 6000 series of TVs.

The A1E ameliorates all my complaints about OLED detail reproduction and proves that the lack thereof is not a deficiency inherent in the technology. The A1E's picture and detail are simply stunning. But my enthusiasm for the A1E is also due the to use of the A1E's front glass as a speaker. Planar, aka flat-surface audio projection, is nothing new, but this is the first instance I'm aware of it being employed in a retail TV. Coupled with a small subwoofer buried in the hardly noticeable stand, the A1E's sound is the best I've ever heard in a slim, thin-bezel TV. It's not overly loud, and it might not fill a large room, but you won't have complaints about the quality.

A view from the top reveals how thin the A1E OLED is. The screen is the main speaker, and there's a subwoofer hidden in the easel-like stand.

Speaking of that bezel, there's only the tiniest sliver of it that's basically invisible during viewing. What you can't see, can't distract you. Though if bezels distract you, you should rent better movies.

There was one more detail that impressed me--the nearly total absence of ghosting, which can be an issue, albeit a very minor one, with other OLEDs. Sony lays this at the feet of their new improved X1 Extreme processor, which includes some nifty tricks such as a library of noise profiles for the reduction of that.

The X1 Extreme also performs a superior analysis of video frames, so that detail in both dark and light areas is improved, and banding is reduced to barely visible levels. Unless my eyes deceive me, the processing works extremely well. It's also utilized extensively on their new LED/LCD TVs.

