Sony’s Bravia XBR-A1E OLED could be the first flat-screen TV with sound that doesn’t suck

Sony’s “actuator” tech, which turns the entire OLED panel into a speaker, is mighty impressive.

Sony had just one OLED TV in its lineup prior to CES, a 30-inch model that it sold to Hollywood professionals for $18,000 a pop. Now it’s found a reason to build a consumer OLED to compete with its arch-rival and longtime OLED proponent LG: a new audio technology that transforms an entire OLED panel into a giant speaker.

The company invited me to what it described as a “black box demo” to see its pride and joy: The Bravia A1E OLED. I was directed to a warren of enclosed, all-black cubicles with no signage or branding that was that was hundreds of feet away from Sony’s huge CES exhibit. It was like entering the Area 51 of CES.

Ushered inside one of these rooms with four other tech journalists, I was introduced to the the lead engineers who created the XBR-A1E. Their demo started with audio performance, and that’s the focus of this article. The XBR-A1E delivers a stunning picture—the best I’ve seen from any type of TV—but its audio performance is what really blew me away.

Sony's Bravia XBR-1AE photographed on the show floor. Note how thin the OLED panel is, with all of the TV's electronics mounted inside its easel-like stand.

For years, the TV industry has been battling it out to see who can build the thinnest possible TV. As the panels have become skinnier and the bezels have retreated from the edges of the glass, there’s literally nowhere left to mount speakers. Most companies put them at the bottom of the display, making the bezel taller in that one place to accommodate them; but when they do that, the image displayed on the screen can reflect on the bezel and create a visual distraction. Even then, the speakers so small that they sound reedy and weak because there's no meaningful enclosure for them to resonate in. Bass response? No way.

Each mount has two actuators, with one mount on the left-hand side of the display and the other on the right-hand panel.

Sony’s solution? Turn the entire OLED panel into a high-frequency speaker by mounting four “actuators” on the back of the panel itself, two on the left side and two on the right. The devices are similar to the transducers used in the manufacture of some flat loudspeakers. And as is the case with transducers, Sony’s actuators need to be supplemented with a more conventional cone woofer to deliver bass response. In the case of the Bravia XBR-A1E OLED, a 6cm subwoofer is embedded in the TV’s easel-like stand along with the rest of the TV’s electronics.

