Southeast Asia e-commerce company Fave acquires Groupon Singapore

Fave aims to drive O2O across multiple lifestyle categories in the region by acquiring Groupon Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia

Fave — an online-to-offline (O2O) e-commerce firm in Southeast Asia — has acquired Groupon Singapore, an online discount and deals platform.

The move follows acquisitions of Groupon Malaysia and Indonesia last year. So far, Groupon Malaysia has been fully integrated into Fave, while Groupon Indonesia will follow suit in the coming months. Groupon Singapore will follow a similar integration by mid-2017, said Fave in a press release.

Fave, which also founded fitness sharing platform KFit, aims to innovate and drive O2O across multiple lifestyle categories in Southeast Asia. The latest acquisition of Groupon Singapore is part of its efforts to drive business growth for local businesses in Southeast Asia.

Moving forward, customers will be able to enjoy a seamless and cashless transactional experience for a wide variety of services offered by companies in Singapore through Fave. Such companies include Naughty Nuri's, Pastamania, Shangri-La and Holiday Inn.

"Fave helps our business partners succeed in mobile commerce by providing proprietary business tools and access to a highly-engaged consumer audience where they can offer flexible promotions, loyalty programmes and more, with the goal of helping our partners gain new customers and retain existing customers," said Joel Neoh, Founder of Fave.

"We've seen tremendous growth in the adoption of O2O platforms by local businesses across Southeast Asia over the past year, and the benefits our platform offers today is just the beginning of more to come," added Neoh.

"Fave has already proven its ability to grow the O2O market in Indonesia and Malaysia, and we believe that the team will be able to capitalise on Groupon Singapore's strengths and market-leading position to do the same in Singapore," said Julie Szudarek, President of Groupon International.

1