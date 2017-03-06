Vizio's entry-level 4K TVs finally make HDR affordable

Vizio's new E-series TV has the latest in television tech at very reasonable prices.

Vizio's a pioneer when it comes to making TVs with high-end features at low-end prices. The company recently rolled out an update to its E-Series line of televisions, which includes a 55-inch 4K HDR TV for $550.

If is all you want, the 32-inch E-series TV will be priced at $210. Ultra HD (4K) resolutions start at the 43-inch class, but HDR isn’t included until the 55-inch model and up. The E-Series goes all the way up to an 80-inch set, which has a suggested price of $3,400.

Here’s the complete MSRP rundown:

VIZIO SmartCast™ E-Series™ 32” Full-Array LED Smart TV (E32f-E1) MSRP $209.99 VIZIO SmartCast™ E-Series™ 43” Ultra HD Home Theater Display (E43-E2) MSRP $399.99 VIZIO SmartCast™ E-Series™ 50” Ultra HD Home Theater Display (E50-E1) MSRP $469.99 VIZIO SmartCast™ E-Series™ 55” Ultra HD HDR Home Theater Display (E55-E2) MSRP $549.99 VIZIO SmartCast™ E-Series™ 60” Ultra HD HDR Home Theater Display (E60-E3) MSRP $749.99 VIZIO SmartCast™ E-Series™ 65” Ultra HD HDR Home Theater Display (E65-E0) MSRP $899.99 VIZIO SmartCast™ E-Series™ 70” Ultra HD HDR Home Theater Display (E70-E3) MSRP $1,299.99 VIZIO SmartCast™ E-Series™ 75” Ultra HD HDR Home Theater Display (E75-E3) MSRP $1,999.99 VIZIO SmartCast™ E-Series™ 80” Ultra HD HDR Home Theater Display (E80-E3) MSRP $3,399.99

The HDR TVs support the open source HDR-10 format, which is currently engaged in a format war with the more aggressive Dolby Vision. That is a giant mess we won’t get into here, but you can check out our HDR-10 vs. Dolby Vision explainer for more details.

All of Vizio’s E-Series televisions come with Chromecast capabilities built-in, which is great for sending streaming video and music to your TV from a smartphone, tablet, or PC. It also means you can send video and music to your TV through Google Home commands—though right now that means just YouTube and Netflix for video. There’s also a new remote that comes with the TVs that helps users complete their first-time set up if they don’t have a smartphone or tablet available.

Most Chromecast control comes from smartphone apps, however, as the remote only helps with the on-screen menu, sidebar settings, and other features. The E-Series does not come with a tablet remote like other Vizio TV line-ups.

The impact on you at home: If you’re looking for a massive display, you can get the 75- and 80-inch E-Series TVs right now, but the smaller more affordable models aren’t available yet. When they do roll out, the TVs will be at Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Walmart, and Vizio.com

