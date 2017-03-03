12 ways bad web design can hurt your online business

Experts in web design and SEO discuss some of the most common – and problematic – mistakes businesses make when creating web or ecommerce sites and what they can do to avoid them.

Today, thanks to a number of DIY tools and services, just about anyone can design a website. But that doesn’t mean everybody should. However, whether you hire a professional web designer or plan to design your site yourself, if you want your online presence to look professional – and keep potential customers from bouncing – avoid these web design no-nos.

1. Using a splash page

“Splash and [entrance] pages really have no value in today's online world,” says Janyer Dominguez, vice president of web development, iPartnerMedia. “They [just] run up your website's bounce rate because users can't [immediately] find what they're looking for, so they [leave].”

Instead of using a splash page, “your website should have a standard home page,” he says. “If you want to communicate a message or trigger an interaction, then use a modal or popup window. Using a standard home page [also] helps with SEO.”

2. Having an inconsistent style

“If your site has a dissonant color palette, does not follow typographical best practices ([regarding] kerning, leading, tracking, etc.) or uses inconsistent typography [multiple fonts and font sizes], it will not project professionalism to your audience,” and it will likely turn off prospective customers, says Pamela Webber, CMO, 99designs. To avoid style conflicts and create a consistent look for your web or ecommerce site, “be sure to create a brand style guide first and follow it consistently throughout your website design.”

3. Confusing navigation

Don’t make it hard for visitors to navigate your site and find what they are looking for quickly (in just a click or two). Keep navigation simple by using a horizontal menu with short descriptive labels (typically no more than seven items) across the top of each page, with one level of dropdown menus. Also, be sure to include a search box at the top of each page, either in the upper-left or upper-right corner.

4. Not making your logo clickable/go to the home page

“According to KoMarketing, 36 percent of visitors will click the company logo to reach the home page,” says Laura Casanova, creative director, ONTRAPORT. But if the logo isn’t clickable, they may think the site is broken and leave. “To easily make your logo clickable, just put your <img> tag between an opening <a> tag and a closing </a> tag, and it becomes active and clickable.”

5. Using too many (big) images (or animations or videos)

“Images [and animations and videos] are weighty, and too many on a web page can significantly slow down your site,” says Webber.

And “an Adobe study found that 39 percent of people will stop engaging with a website if the images take too long to load,” says Casanova. “At the risk of losing almost half your visitors, use a free online image optimizer, such as Optimizilla, to reduce your image’s pixel count without compromising quality, ensuring a shorter load time for visitors.”

