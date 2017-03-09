Asia Pacific drives smartphone traffic to internet

Driving growth in the number of new internet users globally, says ADI report.

Nearly all the growth in traffic to the internet can be attributed to smartphones, and Asia Pacific region is responsible for the lion's share of that growth.

The latest Mobile Adobe Digital Insights (ADI) Report indicates smartphones to be the source of 500 million new internet users globally.

Both India and China delivered 366.3 million new consumers - 268.9 million and 97.4 million respectively. Indonesia accounted for 15.7 million new internet visitors.

In India, smartphone traffic has increased by 290 per cent since 2014. Desktop traffic is down 6 per cent, while tablet traffic is steady at 3 per cent growth

"Desktop and tablet traffic is stagnant or shrinking in the vast majority of APAC countries," said senior ADI analyst Trevor Jones.

Big growth in smartphone penetration

China, India, Malaysia and New Zealand are the countries to watch for big growth in smartphone penetration as all three are not showing any signs of slowing down this year.

Although mobile growth in China has been relatively slow, the ADI Report forecasts share of smartphone internet traffic in China to reach 37 per cent by 2018, up from 18 per cent in 2014.

For India, ADI forecasts a 46 per cent smartphone share by 2018, up from 18 per cent in 2014.

Malaysia and New Zealand are set to break 40 per cent smartphone penetration by 2018.

"The huge adoption rates of smartphones in developing countries are helping keep app usage steady for now, but countries like the US and UK have seen app installation declines of -9 per cent and -38 per cent respectively since 2014," added Jones. "These trends are likely a precursor of what will occur in other countries."

