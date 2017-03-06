How YouTube TV will kill cable

YouTube's new live TV service will make TV mobile, flexible, easy, competitive and super profitable for Google.



Credit: Google/YouTube

Don’t look now, but cable TV’s days are numbered. Google announced this week a new live TV service called YouTube TV.

Critics are panning YouTube TV as lackluster and overpriced. But I think it's going to change everything.

Google says YouTube TV will be rolled out "soon" and gradually, starting in major markets and later expanding to other cities. (Sorry, world. YouTube TV is U.S. only.)

Google did not specify which cities or when rollouts would occur, but it hardly matters. U.S. residents can sign up immediately even if they live outside one of the designated cities. Simply choose one of the markets where YouTube TV is available. Local programming will be from that market, not yours.

A superficial glance at YouTube TV could make you shrug with indifference. It costs $35 per month for a family plan of six accounts and is set to begin broadcasting 40 channels starting in a few months. These channels include ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, the CW, ESPN, USA, Bravo, E, MSNBC, Fox News, Disney Channel, FX and local stations. (Members can also add Showtime or Fox Soccer Plus for an additional, yet-unannounced extra fee.)

Conspicuously absent are: CNN, HBO, AMC, MTV, VH1, ET, Comedy Central, Discovery, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, TNT, PBS, TBS or The Food Network.

YouTube TV will play on dedicated iOS and Android smartphone and tablet apps and on the tv.youtube.com web site. It can also be streamed to full-fledged TVs with Google’s $35 Chromecast dongle, or TVs with Chromecast support built-in. Later this year, YouTube TV will be supported by unspecified TVs, "TV-streaming devices" and gaming consoles, according to Google.

As a bonus, YouTube TV comes with content from YouTube Red, the ad-free subscription service, and Google Play Music.

YouTube TV will not require a contract or commitment and can be canceled without a fee. It can also be paused and will even pause automatically if nobody logs into it for three months from their home zip code. So you're paying $35 per month, but you can pause it for, say, six months and not pay for those months, then resume it later. If you or your family members don't log in from your home zip code for three months, YouTube TV will stop charging your credit card until you re-activate it.

Why YouTube TV is better than cable

YouTube TV seems like it's half as good as a cable subscription. It's roughly half the cost, and you get roughly half the stations and half the commercials as with the most basic cable subscription.

But that comparison obscures cable's flaws and YouTube TV's strengths.

In the old days, cord cutting meant giving up on legal, high-quality access to some of your favorite cable TV shows. Lately, however -- thanks to internet-based TV services like DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV and now YouTube TV -- you can get most of the shows online that used to require a cable subscription.

1 2 3 4 Next Page