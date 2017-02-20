Singapore’s online furniture retailer adds order fulfilment technology to push growth

The technology help the business hit almost perfect inventory accuracy and help boost monthly transactions.

Castlery, a Singapore-based online furniture retailer, has added an order fulfilment technology on its platform to improve customer service and push annual growth.

Castlery was launched in 2013 with the aim of making designer furniture accessible to everyone. Besides improving customer service, the retailer said the move will also help push their target of over 100 percent year-on-year growth.

In line, the business has selected the SCALE solution of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH). The Manhattan Scale has already been deployed on Castlery's Mapletree Logistics Hub in Toh Guan.

"Since the solution has been deployed, process execution has improved across our entire distribution operation. We've hit 99.99 percent inventory accuracy and seen a 23 percent month-on-month increase in order transactions. We now have a complete view of inventory across the distribution network whilst our order-to-delivery cycle times are compressed significantly," said Travers Tan, Chief Operating Officer at Castlery, in a press release.

Since the SCALE solution is fully integrated with its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, Tan added that the company is now able to view its available inventory for sale, in real time.

"Because the system can support multiple data centres, it is perfectly suited to our future plans for expansion into overseas markets. Manhattan solution's capabilities support our vision to become the leading furniture e-retailer globally," Tan concluded.

