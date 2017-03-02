Organisational silo main barrier to understanding customer journey in APAC

The report by Econsultancy and Emarsys found that the complexity of the customer journey, difficulty unifying sources of data, and IT bottlenecks were also hindering organisations from understanding the customer journey.

Most organisations in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region are still in the intermediate stage of understanding their customers' journey. In fact, only 10 percent of marketers believe their organisations have a well-developed customer journey strategy in place.

This is according to the 'Understanding the Customer Journey in Asia Pacific' report by Econsultancy and Emarsys. The report is based on a survey of 1,000 digital marketers and e-commerce professionals in the region.

Lack of internal collaboration emerged as the key barrier for organisations to understand their customers' journey. This is particularly true for Hong Kong, with 43 percent of the respondents claiming there is a lack of sharing between their departments.

Other factors that hinder organisations from understanding customer journeys include the complexity of the customer journey, difficulty unifying sources of data, and IT bottlenecks. Majority of the respondents (70 percent) said their customer touchpoints are not integrated with each other.

The study also found that respondents considered desktop to be the most important channel to understand their customers' journey. However, mobile was picked as the combined first and second choice for 75 percent of the respondents. Moreover, most of the respondents believe customers use mobile to research and purchase products online. This shows the growing importance of the mobile web as a customer experience channel.

Despite the importance of mobile, companies said the lack of systems (79 percent), data (74 percent), and analysis skills (68 percent) prevent them to effectively map the mobile customer journey.

"The idea of providing a consistent and connected customer experience across marketing touchpoints is not a new concept," said Jefrey Gomez, Managing Director at Econsultancy APAC, in a press release.

"However, the ability to achieve this remains a challenge for the majority of APAC marketers. In 2017 we may see change in this regard with more organisations focusing on customer needs and established channels," added Gomez.

