Winners of CIO Awards 2017 to be announced on Monday

Find out which organisations made it to the honorary list for their projects that have broken new ground in using IT to deliver competitive advantage and enable business growth

CIO Asia will be announcing the winners of the 16th CIO Awards on Monday (6 March 2017).

It will also publish the full honorary list, as well as highlight the highly recommended projects.

Similar to previous years, numerous high quality projects from public and private organisations were nominated for the five categories of the Awards.

The five categories are:

, which looks for projects that stand out in solving business and operational technology challenges in new or different ways Transformation . Projects under this category must have helped elevate an organisation's operations to bring about marked changes in customer service, business process, operational efficiency, technology implementation and/or technology use.

, which calls for projects that demonstrate how organisations have successfully leveraged technology to become a leader in their industries or markets. Growth . Projects on effective planning, investment and deployment of resources to meet expansionary objectives such as a growing workforce, new offices, or increasing customer base, will be the focus here.

. Projects on effective planning, investment and deployment of resources to meet expansionary objectives such as a growing workforce, new offices, or increasing customer base, will be the focus here. Performance, which looks for outstanding projects that demonstrated how streamlining, consolidating and working smarter have achieved excellent results for the organisation.

Winners will be notified soon, and their winning projects will be featured on CIO Asia's website in the following months.

CIO Asia thanks all the nominees for their participation and looks forward to their continued support next year.

