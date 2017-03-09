Alipay enables document storage in its mobile app

The new feature is only available to Chinese users of Alipay.

Chinese users of Alipay can now store their important documents in the mobile payment app, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Tuesday (7 March 2017).

With the new feature, users can just snap a photo of their documents - like identification card, driving license, and even property deeds - and store it in the mobile app.

However, Alipay reminded users that the new feature cannot replace physical documents required to open bank accounts, and thus only serve as a reference for them in case they need to recall a specific information.

On the other hand, some local analysts and executives see the potential of digital documents to replace the physical ones.

"Today photocopies of identification documents are still not accepted because there is no way of verifying them," Zhang Yi, Chief Executive of consultancy firm iiMedia Research, told SCMP.

"But if Alipay or a third-party service is able to independently verify the information in the Alipay app to verify that the documents are real and belong to the registered Alipay user, digital documents could possibly replace physical ones in future," Zhang continued.

He added there will be a need to amend existing laws if China pushes for acceptance of digital information in exchange of physical documents.

"Technology today can definitely verify the authenticity of documents better than the naked eye," explained Zhang. "But the law today still requires people to present their physical documents when opening a bank account or conducting similar transactions. If the law can be changed, digital identity documentation could be viable."

Similarly, Neil Wang, President of Frost & Sullivan in Greater China, noted that the potential of digital documents will depend on how other stakeholders can work with Alipay to authorise the use of such documents.

Wang also highlighted the need for user education about the new feature. "[Since it] concerns a lot of private information, Alipay will have to go a long way to educate users about information security," he explained.

