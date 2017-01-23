Avoid lost AirPods with these $10 gadgets

Apple's cool new AirPods are small and somewhat easy to misplace, but these three affordable products can help ensure you never lose them.

Apple's AirPods ($159), the company's new, "totally wireless" earbuds, were worth the wait. The audio sounds crisp. Siri is easy to conjure. And I love how music stops when I take an AirPod out of my ear. To use a horribly overused word, AirPods are awesome.

Are they easy to lose? Will they fly out of your ears if you get carried away by the music, "Wayne's World" style? Maybe. In my headbanging-to-Bohemian Rhapsody tests, the AirPod in my left ear occasionally ended up airborne. As long as you don't go headbanging in public (as I did in the video above), you should be fine.

If, however, you still want extra assurance, try one (or all) of the following $10 products.

Spigen AirPods Strap

Do you really want to add a wire to your wireless earbuds? Yes? Well ... OK. Spigen's thin white AirPods strap is the way to go.

Earhoox for AirPods

I've had trouble keeping Apple's wired EarPods in my ears during exercise. So I bought a box of white Earhoox, and they do an excellent job anchoring those earbuds. The company also released a similar product, Earhoox 2.0, for AirPods. They work well, but you must remove the Earhoox to store your AirPods in their charging case, which is inconvenient.

Mission Cables AirPods Case

Mission Cables' case for AirPods is bigger than the one Apple ships with the earphones, which, in theory, makes it harder to lose. It's also a convenient way to carry a lightning cable and power plug.

By the way, there was an app, called Finder for AirPods, that cost $4. I tried it, and it worked. But Apple yanked the app from the App Store, according to MacRumors.com. It's unclear why, but maybe it will return.

In the meantime, enjoy those AirPods. Just listen responsibly.

