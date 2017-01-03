Getting big on big data and analytics in 2017

Industry experts share their thoughts on the notable things in the field of big data and analytics last year, as well as tips on how APAC businesses can fully leverage such tools in 2017.

A report by SNS Research revealed that big data is already a US$46 billion market, while IDC predicted that it will grow to US$187 billion revenue in 2019.

The research firm said the third largest revenue source for big data and analytics will come from the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, following Western Europe, and the United States.

With the start of the new year, let us take a look at the highlights of big data and analytics in 2016, as well as the trends that will impact this field in 2017.

Increasing adoption of self-service analytics in 2016

The use of big data and analytics is no longer limited to IT companies or data talents - in fact, some technology vendors in the region have observed an increased adoption of self-service analytics in 2016. "In APAC, we've observed an uptick in the adoption of self-service analytical tools by vertical industries such as banking, financial services, manufacturing, retail, and telecommunications this year - a clear indication that analytics is no longer limited to technologically inclined companies," said Márcio M. Dobal, SVP of SAS in APAC, in an interview with CIO Asia.



Márcio M. Dobal, SVP of SAS in APAC.

Dobal noted that self-service analytics tools have enabled organisations to leverage data and provide better services to their customers, despite not having talents skilled in analytics. "The availability of these self-service analytical tools has enabled companies to provide better services to their customers, allowing employees across any department or function to experiment and innovate with analytics, without the need for skilled analytics talent. With an existing shortfall of skilled talents globally, we expect this trend of self-service analytics to continue," Dobal explained.

Similarly, Jonah Kim, Product Manager of Tableau in APAC, said organisations are increasingly equipping their workers with skills and tools to help them better actualise data. "We also see more organisations embracing self-service analytics, or empowering employees of all levels to tap into data to investigate issues, find solutions to challenges, make projections or simply make discoveries. This is a significant trend of organisations shifting the power of data and data analytics from the hands of the specialised few to many," Kim added.



Jonah Kim, Product Manager of Tableau in APAC.

As companies empower their employees with data and analytics, they also need to eliminate silos to ensure that all data can be leveraged on. "We see the need for a shift from looking into Big Data to ensuring the optimisation of Dark Data, which is information that resides in various departments, scattered throughout all the silos of your company, seemingly unused," said John Goldrick, Vice President for SAP Hybris Centre of Excellence and Business Development, SAP, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

