Hong Kong launches new batch of digital inclusion mobile apps

The new apps are targeted at assisting the elderly, visually impaired, persons with hearing impairment, children with special learning difficulties and children with Down Syndrome.

Hong Kong's Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) recently launched a new batch of government-funded mobile apps.

These apps were developed by non-profit social service organisations that have been serving the relevant target groups in the community, IGCIO said in a press statement on 6 February 2017.

With a good understanding of the target groups, these mobile apps can better cater for their needs in terms of content and services, thus enhancing their quality of life and learning abilities.

"Information and communications technology (ICT) such as mobile apps brings convenience to our lives. However some people, like the elderly and the underprivileged groups, may not be able to enjoy fully the advantage of technology advancement," said a OGCIO spokesperson.

"In this regard, the government has been implementing various initiatives to facilitate needy groups to improve their quality of life with technology. These include funding support for non-profit social service organisations to collaborate with the ICT industry in developing customised mobile apps to provide practical and user-friendly contents and services," he added.

These are the details of the five apps:

Tap My Dish is developed by Hong Kong Blind Union. It provides speech augmented food menu information for persons with visual impairment. Smart and Fit DS Kids is developed by Hong Kong Down Syndrome Association. It provides training for children with Down Syndrome on their muscular and co-ordination abilities. AngeLINK by Hong Kong Young Women's Christian Association assists elderly persons to produce booklets of life memories. Early Literacy by SAHK provides training for children with learning difficulties on their reading and writing abilities. Silence Sign Language Interpretation App is by Silence Limited. It provides an instant sign language interpretation service for persons with hearing impairment using video communication.

All five mobile apps are available for free download via the webpage www.ogcio.gov.hk/en/dima.

1