How can Malaysian companies turn data into digital currency?

Business leaders discuss the IT strategies that can unlock the value in enterprise data.

Malaysian business and technology leaders recently met in Kuala Lumpur to discuss better ways to both tackle the explosion of enterprise data as well as to unlock more business value with IT.



Speaking to media on the sidelines, Veritas Technologies Malaysia country manager Audrey Chan, together with Singapore-based Raymond Goh, head of Veritas Storage's Asia Pacific and Japan Solutions Architects Group, stressed that IT "more than ever needed to enable business, especially with the most critical asset - data."



Before the session, I discussed the company's strategies with Raymond Goh. Since separating from Symantec more than a year ago, Veritas has reinvented itself in the meantime in tune with the transformation drive now a priority for local companies across all sectors.



He said despite one or two uncertainties in the current global operating environment, customers in the region (including Malaysia) have been active in transformation. Fear of disruption and the hunt for new returns on investment are among the drivers.



"Data is currency; transformation is inevitable, driven by fear of reduced market share and extinction," said Goh.



Beyond storage



"In today's digital age, the role of IT as a business enabler has never been more critical," said Veritas's Chan. "With our increasing reliance on data, businesses need to tackle pressing issues such as the exponential growth of data and the resources needed to manage it."



"It's not just the volume of data," she said. "It's also where it resides and how it travels between private and public clouds, virtual environments and on-premises."



"To harness the power of their information, it is now crucial for businesses to develop and implement a data management strategy," said Chan, sounding the company's new focus on enterprise data.



"Our information management solution portfolio is designed for both customers and partners to address new industry opportunities and solutions including hybrid cloud, data privacy and information governance, open source and more," said Chan.



She is confident about the company's Malaysia prospects this year. "While backup is still the core part of our business, our shift to the new paradigm will offer clients to generate more value from data."



Open approach



Earlier when talking with Goh, he mentioned that "data is being regarded as digital currency" and that the company wanted to hide complexity and, as an information specialist, act as a partner for clients offering resiliency and speed.



He said two company surveys in 2015 demonstrated that companies may be holding on to "too much data and not enough information. "Forty-two (42) percent of data has not been touched for three years, 86 percent is invisible or useless."



"Organisations do not have sufficient visibility on seeing which data has value," Goh said. "Customers have moved beyond UI or static dashboards."



He said the company has also finally started to adopt an open source philosophical approach. "We are trying to avoid over-protecting data as we need to be able to share and to sort the treasure from the trash while remaining compliant to regulatory requirements'."



"Such an approach allows for more customised solutions, which include different provisioning such as Ansible, and reduces the silo effect between teams in a legacy environment," said Goh.



"We are information management company," he said, outlining some of the company's solutions that include on and off premise, cloud and OpenStack environments and containers as well as unified data protection."



How is Veritas different from others? Goh said: "We are in a position to offer global visibility and insights, which is a game changer, with metadata from our NetBackup, store images in the cloud, and visualise this in our information map."



The first version of this article appeared on Computerworld Malaysia 22 February 2017.

