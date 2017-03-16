Malaysia's Big Data hub attracts Nasdaq-listed infrastructure company

Mellanox Technologies has opened a new Malaysia office and appointed a Country Manager as part of its Southeast Asia expand plans.

Malaysia's Big Data Analytics (BDA) hub vision has attracted a California headquartered Nasdaq-listed network infrastructure company to open a base in Kuala Lumpur as part of its Southeast Asia expansion plans.



Mellanox Technologies has also appointed a local industry veteran Hong Mun Loong as Malaysia country manager to serve the increased business operation requirements in the country.



"Expanding our presence in Malaysia will bring Mellanox closer to our customers and increase our ability to better serve the needs of the Malaysian market," said Charlie Foo (pic below), vice president and general manager, Asia Pacific, Mellanox Technologies. "We are excited to have local presence in this country and to address the datacentre growth demands."

Mellanox Ethernet solutions have already been selected to help large HPC customers in Malaysia, said Foo, adding that the expansion into Malaysia was in line with the country's ambitions of becoming the "leading Big Data Analytics (BDA) solutions hub in Southeast Asia, spearheaded by a structured BDA roadmap that unleashes the value of big data."



Elastic cloud infrastructure



Hong (pic below) has more than 20 years of local IT industry experience, having various functional roles from technical engineering to sales at various companies such as Hewlett-Packard Malaysia, Cisco Systems Malaysia, Hitachi Data Systems Malaysia, Dimension Data Malaysia and Palo Alto Networks.

Speaking of his plans for Malaysia, Hong said: "The growth opportunities in Malaysia are optimistic as organisations are embarking on their journey toward digital transformation, improving customer centricity and building elastic Cloud infrastructure, all of which require the ability to move growing amounts of data faster, and to gain data insights in real time."



"Mellanox's intelligent 10, 25, 40, 50 and 100Gb/s interconnect solutions can serve today's and future needs in Malaysia, and in this fast growing region," he said, adding that the company's offerings include the supply of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data centre servers and storage systems.



