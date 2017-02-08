Singapore’s MPA and DNV GL to develop intelligent shipping solutions

The two organisations have extended their collaboration to further research and innovation in the maritime industry.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has renewed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with DNV GL to promote research and development (R&D) and innovation in the maritime industry.

Given the growing need to create safer and more efficient solutions for the industry, the scope of this MOU has been expanded to include the R&D of intelligent shipping systems, both parties said in a joint press statement on 3 February 2017.

The renewed MOU also extends the duration of the collaboration for another three years.

The MOU aims to promote maritime R&D in the following areas:

1) Intelligent shipping systems such as autonomous vessels and drones for maritime purpose, or the use of data analytics to create robust and optimal shipping solutions.

2) Green Ports - an examination of the potential environmental gains to be made through the use of energy saving and emission reduction technology in ports.

3) Maritime environment and resources - cutting emissions and boosting fuel efficiency through improvements in operational maintenance.

4) Organisation of maritime-related leadership forums - to promote Green Shipping, Green Ports and Green Technology within the Singapore maritime community.

"DNV GL is strongly committed to innovation and promoting new technologies and solutions for safe, efficient and sustainable shipping," said Remi Eriksen, DNV GL President and Chief Executive Officer. "In the re-signing of this MOU, we will reinforce and strengthen the good cooperation with the forward looking maritime industry and research institutes in Singapore."

"This is aligned with Singapore's efforts to keep pace with developments in smart ships and ports as the industry moves towards adopting smarter shipping systems to achieve higher standards of efficiency, productivity and safety," added Andrew Tan, MPA's Chief Executive.

1