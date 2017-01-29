Telco volunteers spread Chinese New Year cheer in Penang

50 volunteers, comprising staff from different northern states, wishing the residents of a home for the aged - “Gong Xi Fa Cai."

Photo - 50 volunteers wishing the residents of Silver Jubilee, a Penang home for the aged - "Gong Xi Fa Cai"

As part of its Chinese New Year activities, telco staff recently volunteered to help the Silver Jubilee Home for the Aged in Penang get ready for their New Year celebrations.



More than 160 residents aged between 65 and 98 years old were treated to a 'yee-sang' luncheon while 50 volunteers, staff from Malaysian telco Maxis, based in the northern states , worked in teams to clean up the wards, rehabilitation rooms, recreation and living areas, as well as the surrounding fields.



Bob Tang Hung Hueng, general manager of the Silver Jubilee Home for the Aged, expressed gratitude to the volunteers for "coming to our home and helping to improve the residents' quality of life. The volunteers have brightened up the festive season for many here."



"Today's outing echoes our commitment to touch people's lives in a positive way, not just through monetary contributions but through engagement with them," commented Mervyn Lim Chin Yik, Maxis' Head of Northern Region.



The first version of this article appeared on Computerworld Malaysia 29 January 2017.

1