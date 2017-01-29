Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Analytics »

Telco volunteers spread Chinese New Year cheer in Penang

AvantiKumar | Jan. 29, 2017
50 volunteers, comprising staff from different northern states, wishing the residents of a home for the aged - “Gong Xi Fa Cai."

silverjubilee2 Maxis CNY

Photo - 50 volunteers wishing the residents of Silver Jubilee, a Penang home for the aged -  "Gong Xi Fa Cai"

 

As part of its Chinese New Year activities, telco staff recently volunteered to help the Silver Jubilee Home for the Aged in Penang get ready for their New Year celebrations.
 
More than 160 residents aged between 65 and 98 years old were treated to a 'yee-sang'  luncheon while 50 volunteers, staff from Malaysian telco Maxis,  based in the northern states , worked in teams to clean up the wards, rehabilitation rooms, recreation and living areas, as well as the surrounding fields.

Bob Tang Hung Hueng, general manager of the Silver Jubilee Home for the Aged, expressed gratitude to the volunteers for "coming to our home and helping to improve the residents' quality of life. The volunteers have brightened up the festive season for many here."

"Today's outing echoes our commitment to touch people's lives in a positive way, not just through monetary contributions but through engagement with them," commented Mervyn Lim Chin Yik, Maxis' Head of Northern Region.
 
The first version of this article appeared on Computerworld Malaysia 29 January 2017.

 

1 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

COMMENTS
blog comments powered by Disqus

FEATURED WHITE PAPERS

CMO, CIO embrace social media, IoT to win customers

How to build a sustainable, value-focused data culture

How to get beyond Finance vs. IT

Fixing Asia’s Cybersecurity Gap: Exclusive Interview with Dr Eric Cole

11 ways to address RPA and AI in IT outsourcing contracts

CMO, CIO embrace social media, IoT to win customers

How to build a sustainable, value-focused data culture

How to get beyond Finance vs. IT

Fixing Asia’s Cybersecurity Gap: Exclusive Interview with Dr Eric Cole

11 ways to address RPA and AI in IT outsourcing contracts

CMO, CIO embrace social media, IoT to win customers

How to build a sustainable, value-focused data culture

How to get beyond Finance vs. IT

Fixing Asia’s Cybersecurity Gap: Exclusive Interview with Dr Eric Cole

11 ways to address RPA and AI in IT outsourcing contracts