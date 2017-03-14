Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise expands Asia Pacific sales team

The company has appointed Pierre Samson as vice president of sales in the region

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) has expanded its senior leadership team in Asia Pacific (APAC) with the appointment of Pierre Samson as Vice President of Sales.

Based out of Singapore, Samson will report to ALE Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, Matthieu Destot.

"APAC is an important market for ALE and Pierre has the experience to help us strengthen and expand our business and presence in the region," Destot said.

"With Pierre leading the charge in APAC, ALE will continue to provide customers with innovative solutions that empower them to tap into new opportunities presented by this dynamically growing region.”

Samson brings more than 12 years of experience to the new role, having headed the unified communication and collaboration business unit for large accounts at Orange Business Services, alongside Chief Operating Officer and Chief Sales Officer roles at Lexsi, a cyber security specialist which was acquired by Orange in 2016.

Following this acquisition, Samson was appointed Deputy Managing Director of Orange Cyberdefense.

Meanwhile in January, ALE signed ACA Pacific as its local distributor, spanning the entire suite of data networking, Wi-Fi, enterprise voice communication and collaboration products and services across the country.

The deal also includes across four other APAC countries - Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand - leaving the New Zealand market out of the agreement.

Destot recognises ACA Pacific’s importance in ALE’s distribution network, particularly given that Asia-Pacific is a key region in the vendor's’ strategy.

"The relationship is expanding our reach and strengthening our ecosystem across Asia-Pacific,” he said at the time.

"We’re delivering opportunities which help businesses connect to everything and improve productivity and agility for their employees. We look forward to work[ing] closely with ACA Pacific to address an evolving business communications market.

"ACA Pacific is a company with a strong pedigree in providing strategic advice to clients and they are extremely well placed to be an evangelist as customers are changing the way they buy technology.”

