Budget 2017: Singapore commits to help workers acquire digital capabilities

The government will also set up the Global Innovation Alliance to network and build overseas experience in other innovative cities

To help Singaporeans acquire the skills required to adapt to the changing environment, short modular courses will be offered and the use of e-learning will be expanded, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in his Budget 2017 speech on 20 February 2017.

Polytechnics and Institutes of Technical Education (ITEs) have started offering such courses, Channel News Asia reported on 20 February 2017.

In terms of funding, SkillsFuture will continue to be a primary source for Singaporeans to take approved courses. Additionally, union members can get subsidies for selected courses through the NTUC-Education and Training Fund. The government has set aside S$150 million to match donations to the fund.

Skilled workers must be matched to where they can best use their skills, Heng asserted. Therefore, the government will make the national Jobs Bank more useful for jobseekers and employers. It will also work with private placement firms to deliver better job matching services for professionals.

Building global networks

Heng also revealed the setting up of a Global Innovation Alliance for Singaporeans to gain overseas experience, build networks and collaborate with counterparts in other innovative cities.

There will be three programmes in this initiative.

Firstly, the Innovators Academy will help tertiary students to build connections and capabilities overseas. This builds on the National University of Singapore (NUS) Overseas College programme that connects students to overseas startups.

Students from other universities will be able to participate. The government also aims to grow the intake of students from 300 to 500 over the next five years.

Secondly, Innovation Launchpads will be established in selected overseas markets to create opportunities for entrepreneurs and business owns to connect with mentors, investors and service providers.

Thirdly, there will be Welcome Centres, through which innovative foreign companies can link up with Singapore partners to co-innovate, test new products in the republic and expand to the region.

1