Grab opens R&D centres in India and Vietnam

The ride-hailing company will also move its Singapore R&D centre to a bigger home, and plans to create more than 800 jobs across its six R&D centres

Ride hailing app, Grab, has launched two new research and development (R&D) centres in India and Vietnam to expand its R&D capabilities globally.

Located in Indira Nagar, Bangalore, the R&D centre in India will house up to 200 engineers. They will focus on developing new technologies for Grab's digital payment platform, GrabPay, to improve financial inclusion and increase access to mobile payments across Southeast Asia.

The first two hires for the centre in India are Raghuram Trikutam, the Head of Engineering, Mobile Payments; and Ruchika Sharma, Head of Human Resources.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam R&D centre will be located in Ho Chi Minh City. It will hire local engineers to create in-app user experiences tailored for Grab users in Vietnam and also across the region.

"At Grab, we are focused on solving the toughest local problems through technology. Southeast Asia is developing at a breakneck pace and we have an unprecedented opportunity to deliver a platform that caters to the region's mobile-first environment and infrastructural needs. Addressing such challenges requires a combination of deep local understanding and best-in-class engineering," said Tan Hooi Ling, Co-founder, Grab.

New home for Grab Singapore

The new centres in India and Vietnam are the latest addition to Grab's four existing R&D centres in Beijing, Jakarta, Singapore, Seattle. The company said it plans to create more than 800 new R&D jobs across all its R&D centres over the next two years.

Besides creating new jobs, Grab Singapore will be moving to a larger office located at the Central Business District (CBD). Spanning almost 100,000 square foot, it will be Grab's largest R&D Centre. The centre will continue adding features to the app and introducing new services based on local market research to improve the user experience.

"We are proud of the great work we have seen out of our Singapore office. The team continues to leverage local consumer insights in designing new mobility services such as GrabShuttle, GrabCoach and GrabShare, to complement Singapore's public transport network and making point-to-point transportation more efficient and affordable. Our expansion, coupled with our recent $10 million investment in GrabCar, underlines our commitment to advancing Singapore's world-class transportation hub and car-lite vision," said Lim Kell Jay, Head of Grab Singapore.

