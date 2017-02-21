How Budget 2017 will impact Singapore businesses and workers

Experts from Ernst & Young and KPMG commented on the republic’s initiatives to enable an innovative and connected economy for the country.



Credit: GraphicStock

Singapore's Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat unveiled plans to enable an innovative and connected economy for the country in his Budget speech yesterday (20 February 2017).

To ensure that Singapore is well-prepared for the future economy, the government will focus its efforts on strengthening the digital capabilities of enterprises, and deepening workers' capabilities. These initiatives hope to bring "quality growth of 2 to 3 percent" to the republic.

Experts from Ernst & Young Advisory and KPMG provided their opinions on the initiatives.

Overall views

Commenting on the overall Budget, Mildred Tan, Managing Director, Ernst & Young Advisory, said: "Budget 2017 is a future-focused Budget, so as to prepare Singapore's economy for a digital future. To that end, there were many interesting initiatives including the 'International Partnership Fund' and the 'Global Innovation Alliance'. In addition, it continued with the themes of reskilling and continuous upgrading of our workforce. As the economy transforms itself in the digital age, these initiatives will enable Singapore's workforce to be adaptable to change, resilient to disruption, and competitive in the global marketplace."

Tan Chee Wei, Tax Partner at KPMG in Singapore, said: "By providing support to enable companies to grow, workers will ultimately be the beneficiaries as they become more productive. The initiatives targeted at the individual level, such as the Global Innovation Alliance and SkillsFuture Leadership Development Initiative, will help Singaporeans skill up to gain experience in a global world."

Strengthening SMEs' digital capabilitie

Chia Seng Chye, Partner, Tax Services, Ernst & Young Solutions, lauded the government's efforts to help SMEs build digital capabilities. "The SME Go Digital Programme is a positive action response and recognition by the government of the importance of our SMEs to embrace, adapt and grow digital capabilities now rather than later," he claimed.

Agreeing with Chia, Larry Sim, Tax Partner at KPMG in Singapore, added: "As we live in an increasingly globalised world, the creative employment of technology is necessary for Singapore to retain its competitiveness as a cutting-edge economy. SMEs can use these incentives [such as the Go Digital programme] to harness the digital space, which will spur value creation and support Singapore's position as a global hub."

Despite the positive response, more needs to be done to help SMEs thrive in the future economy. " The measures to strengthen SMEs capability to innovate is a good start and builds on the strength of our agencies. However this is only the beginning as many SMEs are only commencing their innovation journey. They will need even more help along the way to navigate issues such as working with innovation partners, protecting their intellectual property and commercialising their ideas. SMEs should look to schemes such as the Capability Development Grant and R&D tax incentives to fund their innovation projects," Harvey Koenig, Tax Partner at KPMG in Singapore, said.

1 2 Next Page