Malaysia shines as tech talent hotbed, says Job Index

Despite cautious market sentiments, Southeast Asian countries are seeing a steadily increasing demand for IT and tech professionals led by a recent dramatic spike in Malaysia.

This is according to the latest findings from online recruitment platform Monster's Employment Index (MEI), which reported a steady growth in Singapore and Philippines report but said that Malaysia shines as a 'hotbed for tech talent.'

Summarising the findings for January 2017, Sanjay Modi (pic below), managing director, Monster - APAC and Middle East, said that "Malaysia's upbeat economic outlook, despite significant headwinds, has led to an uptick in online hiring sentiment, especially for roles across the IT, Telecom/ ISP and BPO/ ITES sectors. It reported a strong 36 percent growth year-on-year."

Modi said that The Philippines too reported a 19 percent growth, which is a slight improvement from December's annual registered growth of 12 percent. Singapore accounted an 11 percent year-on-year growth, which is a slight slump from December's 14 percent growth.

He said the annual e-recruitment landscape for Software, Hardware and Telecom talent singled out Malaysi, which showed strong signs of demand in hiring, reporting an increase year-on-year with 57 percent growth year-on-year.

Both Malaysia and the Philippines have consistently reported an upward trend when compared to last few MEI indices, Modi noted.

Singapore recorded a 21 percent year-on-year growth in January, the weakest amongst the three markets, whereas Philippines recorded a 25 percent growth, a steep improvement from previous month's 11 percent year-on-year.

Upskilling recommended

"Hiring sentiments remain favourable across the region, as governments inject funding to boost the start-up ecosystem," Modi said.

He echoed a previous comment to Computerworld Malaysia. "Digitalisation and automation are leading companies to the next leap of transformation, which is creating demand for very specialised roles such as and have ramped up their recruitment efforts."

"However, despite the demand for IT and Tech roles, there is a shortage in the talent pool for niche roles." Modi said. "Upskilling will be key to meet current market demands which are in search of talent with niche skills and expertise."

Other January 2017 Malaysia findings

The highlights include:

Monster Employment Index Malaysia records year-on-year growth of two percent.

IT, Telecom/ISP and BPO/ITES leads among industry sectors and Hospitality witnesses the steepest decline, on-the-year.

Among job roles, Software, Hardware, Telecom shows the most notable annual demand.

