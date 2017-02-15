Riverbed appoints new Regional Vice President for ASEAN

Application performance company Riverbed Technology has appointed Benny Lim as its Regional Vice President, ASEAN.

Based in Singapore, Lim will be responsible for driving the company's aggressive growth and expansion strategy across the region, Riverbed said in a press statement on 9 February 2017.

Lim brings to the role more than 20 years of experience in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector across Enterprise and Service Provider markets. He has served as Regional Director for Asia (Hong Kong, ASEAN, Taiwan) at Fluke Networks.

The adoption of cloud services and ever-increasing mobility of end-users in ASEAN are reshaping business and enterprise information technology (IT) in the region. This drives a fundamental shift in how organisations manage the performance of applications and networks, as well as how they ensure a great experience for their users.

"Riverbed is at the forefront of this change, reimagining the distributed network so that it is application-centric, agile and software-defined," said Lim. "With this shift, we are empowering organisations with greater agility, visibility and performance of their rapidly evolving, highly complex and hybrid IT environments."

