ServiceNow appoints new channel execs to drive regional push

The company said the hires reflect its increasing focus on the partner ecosystem in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.



Brent Paterson (ServiceNow) and Adam McCarthy (ServiceNow)

ServiceNow has bolstered its regional channel team with two new executive hires.

The software company has appointed Adam McCarthy as head of alliances and channels in Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ), and Brent Paterson as head of alliances and channels Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

The company said the hires reflect its increasing focus on the partner ecosystem regionally, and its commitment to supporting alliance and channel partners across Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

“It will be critical to engage with a robust solutions ecosystem led by partners who are helping to bring these solutions to more and more customers. It’s an exciting opportunity to be part of,” McCarthy said.

Based in Singapore, McCarthy will report directly to global channel chief, Tony Beller, and joins the company from Rackspace, where he was general manager for Asia.

He will be responsible for driving growth to the ServiceNow business through its partner ecosystem across APJ. The company said this includes enablement activities to increase the depth of expertise across the region, and collaboration with partners focused on services delivery solutions.

ServiceNow’s A/NZ channel lead, Brent Paterson, is based in Sydney and is charged with on aligning the alliances and channels strategy for the region, and executing locally.

As part of the role, ServiceNow said Paterson will support partners with joint go-to-market strategies, enabling more technical resources within the partnership, and a more direct engagement with partners and mutual customers.

Paterson joins the company from Amazon Web Services (AWS). He most recently led the AWS Partner and Alliances team for ASEAN and before that, he was tasked with building the hyperscale cloud provider’s strategic enterprise technology-based partnerships across the Asia-Pacific.

"Our customers have realised great efficiencies and transformational benefits from their ServiceNow implementations,” Patterson said. “This has translated into significant growth for ServiceNow. The key focus for the Alliance and Partner team in 2017 is to work with our partners to build out their ServiceNow capabilities, and help deliver opportunities to customers to improve service levels and deliver game-changing economics.

“We’ll also continue to scale the business so we can bring more value, more quickly, to our mutual customers,” he added.

1