Singapore to groom digitally savvy business leaders

The SkillsFuture Leadership Development Initiative will offer programmes that focus on developing tech management skills, says Minister for Communications & Information Dr Yaacob



Dr Yaacob Ibrahim, Minister for Communications & Information, at the Committee of Supply Debate

Singapore will be offering a new programme to develop the next generation of business leaders.

Called the SkillsFuture Leadership Development Initiative (LDI), it will help "aspiring Singaporeans acquire leadership competencies and critical experiences" to navigate through the complexities of the digital economy, Dr Yaacob Ibrahim, Minister for Communications & Information, revealed at the Committee of Supply Debate on 6 March 2017.

He added that LDI will work with TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) and other partners to provide business leaders with on-the-job training leadership programmes that focus on developing tech management skills.

This complements other programmes supported by TeSA, such as the Squared Online for Singapore SMEs. Developed in partnership with Google, the programme provides help to SME leaders who are keen to digitalise their businesses.

The Singapore government is also offering help to workers at other career stages through TeSA, and Singaporeans have been receptive of it. "As of mid-February 2017, TeSA has enabled over 10,000 professionals to benefit from up-skilling and re-skilling opportunities," Dr Yaacob shared.

So far, TeSA has partnered more than 15 CLT (Company Led Training Programme) companies, such as Singtel, Accel and Quann.

SAS Institute, and Deloitte and Touche Enterprise Risk Services, are the latest addition to the programme. They will offer training in data analytics and cybersecurity respectively.

"Going forward, we will continually expand TeSA's range of training partners and courses, as well as look at new initiatives to drive Singapore's ICT skills landscape," said Dr Yaacob.

To ensure that the upcoming group of workers is ready for the digital economy, the Singapore government "will continue working closely with tertiary and pre-tertiary institutions to boost its pipeline of talent", states Dr Yaacob.

One such initiative is the Industry Preparation for pre-graduates (iPREP), a programme which will equip pre-graduates with industry ready skillsets and work experience. The programme has enrolled 800 students since its launch last year.

