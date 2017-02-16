Talent recruitment remains top concern for Singapore ICM companies: SiTF survey

Startups face the most pressure in this area, with 91 percent listing talent recruitment as their gravest concern.

Singapore's infocommunications (ICM) industry continues to be hampered by difficulties in hiring talent with the right information technology (IT) and business technical skills.

Seventy-five percent of respondents ranked their top concern as being unable to recruit the right talents, SiTF said in a press statement on 15 February 2017. Startups faced the most pressure in this area, with 91 percent listing it as their gravest concern.

This is according to Singapore infocomm Technology Federation's (SiTF) 2017 business outlook survey. The poll surveyed 181 companies comprising multinational corporations (MNCs), small medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups.

The five jobs hardest to find talent in Singapore are: programmers (52 percent), business development (50 percent), cybersecurity specialists (40 percent), system architects (38 percent), and engineers (36 percent).

The next two concerns after the shortage of talent are the slowdown in economy (70 percent) and increasing manpower costs (57 percent).

"The talent crunch is not just a concern in Singapore, but a global problem which can hamper our ability to grow and affects Singapore's drive towards a Smart Nation," said Saw Ken Wye, Chairman, SiTF. "This shortage could become more acute as companies go digital."

"The SkillsFuture initiative and recommendations by the Committee on The Future Economy to 'deepen' our skillsets are positive steps taken by our government. At the same time, the ICM industry must continue to be proactive and aware as to how we can enlarge the talent pool and alleviate the shortage. Job seekers must play their part by learning new skills and upgrading themselves," Saw concluded.

