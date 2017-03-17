VMware taps US talent for local region Asia Pacific role

Bruce Davie was earlier CTO of networking at company headquarters in Palo Alto

Virtualisation company VMware has named Bruce Davie as its new vice president and chief technology officer (CTO) for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Davie joins the vendor’s regional operations from its headquarters in Palo Alto, California, where he was global CTO of networking.

In the Singapore-based role, Davie will lead the vendor’s APJ technical community, which includes systems engineers, technical account managers and professional services organisation.

“The APJ region has a history of rapid adoption of new technology and of course this is a time of great technological change. I’m excited at the prospect of connecting at a more strategic level with our regional customers as they embrace and address digital disruption,” said Davie.

“VMware’s strategy is resonating with our customers globally and I am looking forward to engaging with the leadership and engineering teams to further innovate and strengthen our industry leadership in this part of the world.”

Davie joined VMware through the company’s acquisition of Nicira in 2012, where he was a senior architect.

Prior to this he was a Cisco Fellow, driving a variety of networking innovations, and was chairman of ACM SIGCOMM, a computer networking research association. Davie received his PhD in computer science from the University of Edinburgh in 1988 and is an ACM Fellow.

“As we continue to help customers in Asia Pacific accelerate their digital transformation with VMware Cross-Cloud Architecture and mobility services, Bruce’s appointment will strengthen our ability to help customers innovate,” VMware APJ general manager, Duncan Hewett, said speaking of the appointment.

“Having managed our global networking team and developed many of our most impactful solutions, Bruce will bring rich experience as a leader, innovator and technologist to our regional engineering community.”

The appointment follows VMware's channel agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

As reported by ARN, the program is scheduled for launch in mid-2017 and will act as an overlap between the existing partner programs of both vendors, designed to provide an extra layer of support for the channel migrating customer workloads running on VMware’s cloud platform to AWS.

