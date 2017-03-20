Dell EMC, Cisco and HPE fight it out in cloud infrastructure market

Three vendors competing hard with market shares of around 11.5 percent

Dell EMC has joined Cisco and Hewlett Packard Enterprise as a dominant player in the cloud infrastructure equipment market, with the three vendors now essentially tied for leadership.

For years Cisco and HPE have been in a closely contested fight for worldwide market share, but in Q4 they were joined by the recently merged Dell EMC.

According to Synergy Research, all three had a market share of around 11.5 per cent.

Coincidentally, ODMs (contract manufacturers) in aggregate had a similar share of the market, thanks to ongoing heavy investment in own-designed hardware by hyper-scale cloud providers.

Meanwhile, Microsoft and IBM round out the group of top cloud infrastructure vendors.

"Putting to one side the chunk of the market that is now sidelined and controlled by ODMs, the rest of the market is being heavily contested by the three leading IT hardware vendors," Synergy Research Chief Analyst and Research Director, John Dinsdale, said.

"While spend on cloud services and infrastructure is already huge it is still relatively early days in the transition of enterprise workloads to the cloud.

"That means that success in the cloud infrastructure market is vitally important to IT vendors and they will be fighting long and hard to maximise their market shares."

Across the different types of cloud deployment, Cisco continues to hold a commanding lead in public cloud infrastructure while Dell EMC gained a narrow lead over HPE in private cloud.



Total cloud infrastructure equipment revenues, including public and private cloud, hardware and software, passed the US$70 billion milestone in 2016 with Q4 revenue accounting for over 27 per cent of the total.

While growth in private cloud has slowed down, Dinsdale said spend on public cloud continues to grow at a strong double-digit pace.

Specifically, servers, OS, storage, networking and virtualisation software combined accounted for 95 per cent of the Q4 cloud infrastructure market, with the balance comprising cloud security and cloud management.

By segment, HPE has a clear lead in the cloud server segment and is a strong challenger in storage, while Cisco is dominant in the networking segment and also has a growing server product line.

Dell EMC is the second-ranked server vendor and has a clear lead on storage.

In addition, Microsoft features heavily in the ranking due to its position in server OS and virtualisation applications, while IBM maintains a strong position across a range of cloud technology markets.

Source: ARN

