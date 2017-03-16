Digital is key to making Malaysia's factories, buildings and entire cities 'smarter,' said UEM, Microsoft

Witnessed by MDEC's Dato' Yasmin Mahmood, the new digitisation deal between UEM Group and Microsoft will focus on certain emerging technologies.

Photo - (From left) K. Raman, Managing Director, Microsoft Malaysia and (right) Dato' Izzaddin Idris, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of UEM Group Berhad exchanging Memorandum of Understanding for cloud-based digital initiatives, witnessed by Dato' Yasmin Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Sdn Bhd (MDEC).

Following its recent partnership announcement with Google, Malaysia's UEM Group, an engineering-based infrastructure and services conglomerate, has also inked a digital transformation deal with Microsoft to drive cloud-based digital strategies.



Signed in Kuala Lumpur, the three-year memorandum of agreement will see Microsoft provide 'Digital Advisors' to support UEM Group and its subsidiaries in their digital journey.



The partners also said their digital initiatives will be powered on emerging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Predictive Data Analytics, Machine Learning and Augmented Reality.



Dato' Izzaddin Idris, group managing director/chief executive officer of UEM Group said, "Our partnership with Microsoft complements UEM Group's RM150 [US$27.72] million, three-year integrated Enterprise Resource Planning Cloud Solution which we announced in October 2016."



"As buildings, highways, factories and entire cities become 'smarter' with ubiquitous computing and ambient intelligent environments, digital solutions are key," said Izzaddin. "The collection of data for analytics and the use of cloud-based machine learning for prediction and anomaly detection will provide us with operational insights to improve our service delivery and modernise our solutions. With Microsoft by our side, we will be able to increase efficiency and productivity as we will have the capability to better respond to the changes and needs of our customers and ultimately improve our customers' experience."



Digital transformation no longer an option



K Raman, managing director, Microsoft Malaysia said the deal was a landmark in the local market. "Digital transformation is no longer an option, organisations need to transform to stay relevant in today's digital economy."



He added the partnership was also "in line with Microsoft's efforts to enable Malaysian businesses take advantage of the growth opportunities in the digital economy powered by new ways of collaborative networking."



Raman said that first among the UEM Group subsidiaries to adopt modern technology was UEM Edgenta, a Total Asset Solutions entity. It has already developed a Smart Facilities Management Solution based on Microsoft's advanced tools of Azure IoT Hub and Machine Learning, which allowed it to use real-time insights to deliver enhanced value to customers.



"UEM Edgenta is one the leading innovators in Malaysia, which is adopting our state-of-the-art technology to transform its business model and products. The Smart Facilities Management Solution taps into our Trusted Cloud Platform to deliver innovative services for UEM Edgenta, as well as their customers, to better manage their business outcomes," he added.



Azmir Merican, managing director / chief executive officer of UEM Edgenta agreed. "At UEM Edgenta, innovation is at the heart of how we deliver our business. The partnership with Microsoft has enabled us to embrace cutting-edge technology to better deliver our services. Today, we are challenging the convention and changing the way facilities management has been done. We are successfully teaching the building to think and have embarked on the next phase of IoT where assets will become more intelligent, cost-efficient and customized to the needs of communities."



