How to download your Flickr photo library and transfer it to Google Photos or iCloud Photo library

You can duplicate your Flickr library entirely, or even flee it and delete your account, but you'll leave a lot of data behind.

After two massive password breaches, the precise future of Yahoo is uncertain from a couple of different angles. Reports indicate that its buyer, Verizon, may have second thoughts or be trying to renegotiate the multi-billion-dollar purchase price. But even if all goes ahead as planned—at whatever final price—Yahoo’s current set of businesses are unlikely to survive as they stand.

The most vulnerable and best loved, besides Tumblr, is the long-running Flickr photo-hosting and sharing service. Once a glimmer of a social network before such a term had been coined, many users have left for Google Photos, Apple’s Photos apps combined with iCloud, Amazon Cloud Drive, and others. Flickr didn’t keep up with other photo services and never quite got the full-on social religion, even though it received a refresh a few years ago which came with 1TB of free storage per user.

Given that Flickr could morph into something else or shut down, if you have photos that remain there, you probably want to plan to download them and import them into other systems or local storage before you have a ticking deadline clock. In this article, I explain Flickr’s download tool and limitations and what you can expect when importing photos and videos into Google Photos and Photos for macOS.

Flickr exports media and metadata, but not user-entered information

Flickr added hooks for outside developers well before most sites thought of offering an API (application programmers interface), and for a long time, exporting your Flickr media required working through one of those outside firms. As Flickr’s popularity declined, many of these services shut down or shifted away from Flickr. I can’t find any active ones that allow for reliable bulk export of images and videos.

Fortunately, Flickr added its own direct export-via-download feature in early 2015. But the feature is very thin, effectively without documentation, and requires a lot of effort to deal with a large library. (Mine is over 12,000 images and a few hundred videos, about 32GB.)

Flickr export doesn’t include:

Image title, keywords, description, and licensing information unless present in the media when it is originally uploaded

Comments

Favorites (counts, by whom, and so forth)

Statistics (views by photo and related information)

It does include:

The full resolution of an image as uploaded

The encoded resolution of a video as processed after upload

EXIF metadata that was part of the media file, such as exposure, geotagging, and creation date

This is a huge bummer for anyone who has spent many hours tagging images and writing descriptions directly within Flickr or its associated apps. I switched a few years ago to adding metadata in iPhoto and then Photos as well as Adobe Lightroom, then using upload features. This tagging information survives a round trip, although I don’t precisely need to download those images, as I already have them in my libraries.

