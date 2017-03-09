Norton revitalises channel play with Ingram cloud launch

Partners will now be able to purchase Norton cyber security solutions through the Ingram Micro cloud marketplace, following a new deal signed by the two companies.

Partners will now be able to purchase Norton cyber security solutions through the Ingram Micro cloud marketplace, following a new deal signed by the two companies.

The agreement is the first of its kind globally, with the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) deal acting as a pilot program for other regions as Norton parent, Symantec, looks to reinvigorate its channel drive for partners serving the sub 25 seat market.

In conjunction with the new arrangement, Norton has also revamped its partner program to better reward its channel. Leading this is the vendor’s move to put renewal dollars back in the hands of partners.

Previously, partners selling Norton subscriptions would have to track the renewal cycle of each customer internally as the auto renewal feature on the product would direct the customer to Norton directly.

Now the company is directing renewal dollars to flow back to the partner which registered the customer.

Norton Territory Manager, Mark Gorrie, told ARN the change came from consultation with partners who were looking for an easier way to access renewal revenue.

“We were the ones that jumped up early and said this solves the issue of how we can re engage with the channel,” he said.

“When we had a look at the [Ingram Cloud] marketplace infrastructure, we thought it would work well for resellers.”

“It needs to be easy but it also needs to be profitable. Monthly, subscription based billing is a new thing and some of the partners still need to get their head around it.”

Ingram Micro Australia General Manager of Cloud, Lee Welch, told ARN that the distributor had seen “significant” adoption of SMB cloud solutions from its partners, with the market continuing to grow as an increasing number of smaller businesses turn to the cloud.

“Our SMB partners look for solutions that can be offered as a user based subscription with very minimal burden on customer’s IT support making it a great additional revenue stream for their managed services business,” he said.

“We have been working closely with the Norton team to have this service not only delivered but also launched first in Australia.”

Gorrie would not rule out listing on other distributor cloud marketplaces but said the Ingram deal was the first step in the company’s re engagement with its partner base.

“At this point we want to get it out there, re-engage, see the feedback we get and go from there,” he said.

The deal extends the relationship between the vendor and distributor and is the second product listing on the Ingram Cloud Marketplace in as many months.

In February, the distributor began offering Symantec’s Endpoint Protection Cloud (SEPC) on its cloud marketplace in a push to target the local small to medium business (SMB) market.

1 2 Next Page