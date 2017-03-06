Xiaomi taps Nokia to connect its data centres in Beijing

By linking its data centres, Xiaomi can now establish a private cloud for its internal data management needs.

Chinese electronic manufacturer and internet service provider, Xiaomi, has tapped on Nokia to connect its seven data centres in the Beijing region.

Nokia is providing Xiaomi with its data centre interconnect (DCI) solution based on its 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) - a high-performance Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) platform that delivers the capacity, security and control required for enterprise data centre networks.

The 1830 PPS platform transforms traditional DWDM into a flexible transport layer with capabilities such as 100G-500G transport wavelengths, agile wavelength routing, and scalable multilayer switching and services. This allows Xiaomi's data centres to optimise its networks to meet unpredictable traffic demands.

By linking its data centres, Xiaomi can now establish a private cloud for its internal data management needs. This enables the company to enhance its operations and offer higher-speed, higher-quality internet services to its subscribers.

"This initiative is enabling Xiaomi to maximise network capacity, address fast-growing traffic demands and enjoy the flexibility of the cloud with the security, reliability and performance of a private network," said Drazen Lukic, Head of China IP and Optical Networks Business Group at Nokia, in a press release.

