7 ways to save money when you build a PC

Building a PC doesn't have to break the bank.

For many enthusiasts, part of the fun of building a PC lies in not spending a penny more than necessary. Whether you’re building a basic everyday computer or trying to eke out a $500 gaming rig, shopping smart lets you do more with your money or, well, just plain save some cash on a purchase that’s already pricey enough.

Good news: Costs savings abound, especially if you’re not in a rush. You just have to know where—and how—to look. These tips and tricks will help you save money on your next PC build.

Plan it out!

Measure twice, cut once. That timeless advice applies to PC building too. Think through every aspect of your build before picking up even a single component to ensure that you’re not buying too much, or too little, power for your needs—and that everything you buy works together. Planning is the most important part of building a PC.

Regularly updated component guides such as PCWorld’s own best graphics card roundup, Tom’s Hardware’s computer processor overview, and the Wirecutter’s SSD recommendations can help you identify the best parts for your particular workload, no matter what your budget is. Once you’ve identified the processor you need, you can choose a compatible motherboard with the connectivity features you need, and once you’ve identified a motherboard, you can choose what type of memory and storage to slot into it, and so forth.

If you want more in-depth guidance on your build, head over to either PCPartPicker’s Build Guides section or the Build a PC subreddit. PCPartPicker’s loaded with tried-and-true builds of other users, with all sorts of filtering options, user rankings, and discussions to help you home in on a computer configuration that’s right for you. Meanwhile, Build a PC’s a tremendously active and helpful forum where thousands of PC enthusiasts can help answer any questions you have or help you plan out a PC build step-by-step. (Be sure to check out the Resources section pinned to the right rail of the subreddit for helpful guides!)

Reuse what you already have

If you already have a computer, you can save a lot of money by reusing its parts inside your new PC.



Reuse those case fans if you can!

Building a new PC usually revolves around a new processor and motherboard, but there’s a decent chance you’ll be able to drag your older graphics card, storage, memory, or case over, especially if you’re replacing a PC that you purchased in the last decade or so. My personal rig packs some hard drives and case fans that have survived several builds at this point.

