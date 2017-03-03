AMD teases Ryzen 5, Zen 2 plans as it begins shipping its first Ryzen 7 chips

The company is also unexpectedly frank about where Ryzen falls short compared to Intel's Kaby Lake chips.



Credit: Gordon Mah Ung

While an eager horde of customers marvel at AMD’s flashy new Ryzen 7, a more important chip is waiting in the wings: the Ryzen 5. Sizzle, after all, sells the steak.

For all of the Ryzen 7’s horsepower, AMD is very aware that the majority of its customers will be buying the less expensive Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3 processors. Twice as many customers choose CPUs in the sub-$300 range as in the $300-plus range targeted by the Ryzen 7, executives said. That makes the upcoming Ryzen 5 1500X and 1600X, due in the second quarter, even more important. The cheaper, low-end Ryzen 3 will follow in the second half.

AMD revealed more details about how to manage and overclock its new Ryzen chips—and even why the performance might not be as high as you’d like. But it also looked further into the future, with Mark Papermaster, AMD’s chief technical officer, saying that AMD is already hard at work developing both the Zen 2 and Zen 3 architectures, the fundamental technology that will form the next-generation Ryzen chips.

Why this matters: Gamers, streamers, e-sports enthusiasts: These are all people who AMD is hoping will buy the high-end Ryzen 7—and then influence more mainstream users in AMD adoption. In other words, AMD’s strategy appears to be a gradual widening of Ryzen’s reach: from premium to mainstream desktops, and then to notebooks later this year.

AMD reveals the Ryzen 5 specs

AMD began shipping the $499 Ryzen 7 1800X, the $399 Ryzen 7 1700X, and the $329 Ryzen 7 1700 today. Unfortunately, we don’t know the price of either the Ryzen 5 1500X or the Ryzen 5 1600X, though we do know the specs.



AMD isn’t saying much about the Ryzen 5 at the moment, save for the basics. Credit: IDG / Mark Hachman

AMD’s Ryzen 5 1600X will be a 6-core, 12-thread chip that will run at 3.6GHz and boost to 4.0GHz. As with the Ryzen 7, AMD believes that its 5-series chips will smoke comparable Intel parts in certain benchmarks: For example, using the Cinebench benchmark with all threads enabled, AMD believes that the 1600X will outperform Intel’s top Core i5 7600K by 69 percent. (AMD didn’t release any comparative benchmarks for the Ryzen 5 1500X.)

Jim Anderson, the senior vice president of AMD’s computing and graphics business group, said in an interview that the Ryzen 5 will bring “an amazing level of performance” to the midrange PC market, “with the same disruptive value” as the Ryzen 7.

AMD is saying even less about the Ryzen 3, revealing only that it will release the 3-series parts during the second half of the year. AMD executives have also said previously that its notebook part, Raven Ridge, will ship in the second half of the year, as well. Anderson said both the notebook and the desktop versions of Ryzen “are equally important for us from a business perspective.”

