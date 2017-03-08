Cisco reinforces HyperFlex hyperconvergence system with power, management features

Industry experts have noted though that while UCS and related product deployment have been slowed as customers reevaluate what they want to deploy in future data center transformation.

It has been almost a year since Cisco jumped into the hyperconverged arena and while the HyperFlex business has done well – landing 1,100 customers -- the company is expecting a burst of upgrades to significantly speed and simplify management of its HyperFlex systems.

The company entered the arena last year with products that included the HX Data Platform, which joined SpringPath software with Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS) servers to form a distributed storage system using solid-state drives and spinning disks from server clusters.



Cisco says HX Data and HyperFlex systems are extensible to support a range of hypervisors, bare metal and containerized environments in the future, Cisco says. HyperFlex will also be included in Cisco’s Application Centric Infrastructure SDN, and hybrid cloud and multi-cloud orchestration. Future support for ACI will result in an SDN that provides automated, policy-based network deployment that provides microsegmentation and multitenancy, Cisco said at the time of the announcement.

Indeed Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins noted in the company’s recent quarterly earnings call: “I think on the hyperconverged, we certainly would like to see it moving more quickly. We have recently had a release of software that has helped with some of the capabilities, and I think that there are a couple more coming that should continue to give us more capabilities in that space. And I think that we're also looking, as you would expect, at our broad strategy in the data center and where we need to go to ensure that we best position ourselves going forward.”

With that as a backdrop Cisco has made some key improvements to HyperFlex, primarily:

Adding high-capacity all-flash nodes: Tied together with support for 40Gbps UCS fabric networking new HyperFlex HX220c M4 and HX220c M4 All Flash Nodes. Cisco says the system is delivered as a cluster of three or more Cisco HyperFlex HX220c M4 or HX220c M4 All Flash Nodes that are integrated into a single system by a pair of Cisco UCS 6200 or 6300 Series Fabric Interconnects.

Each node includes two Cisco Flexible Flash (FlexFlash) Secure Digital (SD) cards, a single 120-GB solid-state disk (SSD) data-logging drive, a single SSD write-log drive, and up to six 1.2-TB SAS hard-disk drives (HDD) or up to six 3.8-terabyte (TB) or six 960-GB SATA SSD drives, for a contribution of up to 22.8 TB of storage capacity to the cluster. The nodes use Intel Xeon processor E5-2600 v4 family CPUs and DDR4 memory.

