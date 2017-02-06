Connecting an Apple LED Cinema Display to a USB-C MacBook or MacBook Pro? Here are the adapters you need

With a small investment, you can connect a Mini-DisplayPort Apple monitor over USB-C to a MacBook or MacBook Pro

Apple has rarely released sales figures on particular models of products they offer, but I have to imagine they shipped at least hundreds of thousands of its two Apple LED Cinema Displays (24-inch and 27-inch) based on the number of people who want to connect them via USB-C to a 12-inch MacBook or a 2016 MacBook Pro.

I purchased several adapters and cables that can take the LED Cinema Display's Mini-DisplayPort (not Thunderbolt) and convert it into something that passes over USB-C in a compatible chain that allows you to connect to the USB-C equipped MacBook and 2016 MacBook Pro. My testing shows three affordable and viable options, plus a reasonable option for a full-featured USB-C dock that requires just a simple adapter.

Apple made multiple generations of its displays: the first used DVI (in single-link and dual-link flavors); the second, Mini-DisplayPort; the third, Thunderbolt 2. I’m interested here in the second connector type, Mini-DisplayPort, which is distinct from Thunderbolt 2, even though both standards use the same connector type. (You can find some options for DVI, but we opted to not test them given the smaller number, display quality, and age of those that remain usable.)

With a 2016 MacBook Pro, you can connect an Apple Thunderbolt Display with Apple’s Thunderbolt 2 to Thunderbolt 3 adapter, and you’re all set. But Apple doesn’t make an adapter that works with Mini-DisplayPort, and it took a few weeks between the new MacBook Pros shipping and third parties to fill the gap.

What made matters worse is that while there were already a variety of USB-C docks on the market that accept external video, nearly all of them only have an HDMI jack, and there wasn’t, say, a female Mini-DisplayPort to male HDMI adapter available. (There still isn’t! Don’t make a mistake and order one of the male Mini-DisplayPort to female HDMI adapters on the market.)

Late last year, mostly tiny companies started releasing Mini-DisplayPort to USB-C adapters, some of which were made in such small quantities they were immediately backordered on Amazon. As January approached, more adapters appeared in greater variety, and seemingly in greater quantities, too.

I searched across Amazon, product manufacturers’ sites, and other retailers for potential adapters, read reviews, and settled on four adapters to test. A fifth is backordered into February, and I’ll test it when it is available and update this story. Some of the adapters tested go in and out of stock rapidly, which is why I provide a few alternatives.

To cut to the chase, the clear winner on features is the UPTab USB-C to Mini-DisplayPort adapter ($35). Its secret weapon? A pass-through USB-C power jack.

1 2 3 4 Next Page