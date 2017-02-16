Creative Sound BlasterX Katana review: The soundbar finally makes its way to PCs

Big sound, small form factor, and one eye-popping price tag.

Considering the burgeoning popularity of soundbars in living room setups, it’s surprising they’re mostly missing in action on the PC side of things. By and large, the PC has stuck to 3.5mm input dual-speaker systems, occasionally with a subwoofer included. It’s strange for a few reasons:

1) Unlike TVs, monitors rarely ever come with built-in speakers.

2) Most dedicated PC speakers are terrible.

3) Desk space is often in short supply, and cable routing a pain.

But for some reason the soundbar hasn’t made its way to desktop PCs, even as it’s become a hit with everyone else. Razer sort-of made an attempt with its Leviathan a few years ago, but even that was more geared towards the living room.

So Creative isn’t stretching the truth too far when it calls its new Sound BlasterX Katana the first “Under-Monitor Audio System.” Sure, you could still use it in your living room—it’s got all the necessary inputs, and it gets damn loud (more on that later).

The Katana is meant for desks though. At two feet long and a mere three inches tall, its slim profile fits comfortably under your monitor whether it’s on a stand or a movable arm. It’s a particularly good fit on a 24-inch monitor, with the tweeters lining up almost perfectly with the corners of my own panel. But really, anything up to around 35 inches will work fine. Anything bigger—like, say, a TV—and it’d look a bit small and silly.

Aside from its relatively diminutive size, it’s a pretty standard soundbar design—black grill on the front, housed in a brushed-aluminum chassis. An LED panel on the front gives you rudimentary control of the Katana, with five buttons spanning the top: Power, Volume Down, Up, Source, and the “SBX” button that cycles between various preset profiles. The nearby Sound BlasterX logo is a bit of an eyesore, very video game-centric in its aesthetic on a device that’s otherwise sleek and high-end looking. Given it’s on the top and towards the rear though, you’ll rarely notice it.

On the back are a dozen or so hookups: MicroUSB for your PC, regular USB for thumbdrives or whatever, optical, 3.5mm, and more. There’s also Bluetooth capability if you want it. Notably absent is HDMI, which is a bit strange in this day and age but probably not a big deal for PC users.

There are five drivers total, with two tweeters along the facing edge, two mid-bass drivers pushing audio up from the top, and a separate subwoofer unit meant to go under your desk. The subwoofer is passive, just a nondescript black box approximately five inches wide, a foot tall and a foot deep, connected by a single cable. Shove it out of the way or use it as a footrest.

