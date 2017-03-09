Like in PCs, Microsoft and ARM look to topple Intel in servers

Microsoft and ARM face a challenging road ahead to unseat Intel's dominance in servers



Intel's TV marketing campaign says the company is driving 98 percent of the cloud. That statistic will come under attack with some chip and OS announcements on Wednesday.

The most significant announcement: Microsoft's Windows Server OS now running on ARM chips. The OS was exclusive to x86 chips, but now customers can consider ARM chips to run Windows Server.

Microsoft did not announce an official date for an ARM version of Windows Server, though the software company is using such systems internally. The announcement was made on the opening day of Open Compute Project's U.S. Summit in Santa Clara, California.

At the summit, Qualcomm showed a new 48-core 1U server running its Centriq 2400 ARM chip. The server is based on Microsoft's Project Olympus server design and was shown running Windows Server. It was designed for the Azure cloud at Microsoft. The Centriq 2400 chip isn't available commercially but is still in testing.

Microsoft and Qualcomm will work together to develop new generations of Windows Server systems with Centriq 2400 chips. These non-x86 servers could be cheaper and give buyers considerable bargaining power, considering Intel's chips are expensive.

Cavium, working with server maker Inventec, also demonstrated Windows Server on a rack server with a motherboard housing the ThunderX2 ARMv8-A server chips. The Cavium server motherboard is designed to fit into servers based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus design.

The ARM server chips from Qualcomm and Cavium are highly customized with different levels of I/O, bandwidth, and protocol support. The Project Olympus server design will make it easy for companies to deploy a server that could use a variety of ARM or x86 chips, which until now, was considerably difficult.

ARM server processors haven't caught on despite drawing interest for more than five years as low-power chips. Most software is developed for Intel server chips, and the company now holds more than a 90 percent market share. Companies are also hesitant to invest millions to switch over from a stable x86 infrastructure to an unproven ARM architecture.

Project Olympus can switch easily from x86 to ARM processors, which tackles one problem of server investment and deployment. Microsoft has also tried to take on the software problem by fully porting a version of Windows Server to ARM.

"We have ported language runtime systems and middleware components, and we have ported and evaluated applications, often running these workloads side-by-side with production workloads," said Leendert van Doorn, a distinguished engineer for Microsoft in a blog post.

ARM servers represent a "real opportunity, and some Microsoft cloud services already have future deployment plans on ARM servers,” van Doorn said.

Many other companies like Dell and Lenovo have similarly talked glowingly about ARM servers in the past but failed to deliver stable systems. Most web servers run Linux, and ARM has failed to break into that market despite its chips working well with the LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP) stack.

