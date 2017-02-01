Paradigm PW Amp review: This DTS Play-Fi amplifier will bring out the best from your speakers

This powerful amplifier with ARC room correction fix will your room's acoustic problems while streaming hi-res music.

Canada-based Paradigm has a long, respected pedigree in the high-end audio world, where it has marketed high-end speakers priced from a few hundred dollars to north of $20,000. Over the past few years, however, Paradigm has quietly brought its audiophile expertise to portable audio and music streaming. That latter category is where the Paradigm PW Amp comes in

PW stands for Premium Wireless, a collection of higher-end audio components that use DTS Play-Fi technology for wireless multi-room audio. Play-Fi is a direct competitor to Sonos, but with two key differences: First, Play-Fi can support high-resolution audio files—up to 24-bit resolution with sampling rates as high as 192kHz—where Sonos is limited to 16-bit/48kHz tracks. (But before you get too excited, know that the the PW Amp will only stream high-res tracks over wired ethernet connections; it will automatically downsample high-res tracks you send over a wireless connection.)

Second, while Play-Fi is no less proprietary than Sonos, DTS licenses the technology to other manufacturers, providing a broad range of products that you can not only mix and match, but also control from the same app.Case in point: While Sonos still doesn’t offer outdoor components, Polk has offered an outdoor speaker (the Polk Omni S2) for years, and Soundcast’s upcoming VGX series of outdoor speakers will also be Play-Fi compatible. Paradigm’s sister brands Anthem and MartinLogan have also joined the DTS Play-Fi party.

A rich feature set with a lackluster UI

I wrote extensively about DTS Play-Fi in my review of the Polk’s Omni S6, and my disappointment with the DTS Play-Fi app and its user interface hasn’t abated. But, perhaps I’m just more tolerant of it now after nearly six moths using DTS Play-Fi across a variety of products (including Anthem’s superb AVM 60 preamp processor).

Paradigm’s PW Amp is part of a larger family of Premium Wireless products that include wireless speaker models and a preamp bridge that will turn any home receiver into a DTS Play-Fi hub.

Nevertheless, some of DTS Play-Fi’s highlights worth mentioning include streaming of all major hi-res music lossless codecs including FLAC, ALAC, WAV, and DSD. Unfortunately, at the time of this writing, DTS Play-Fi does not support MQA-encoded files natively.

DTS Play-Fi does support today’s popular streaming-music services, including Amazon Music, Deezer, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Spotify, Tidal, and more. You can use an iOS device with Play-Fi spaekers, but you can’t stream music from that company’s Apple Music service.

