We've got fixes for common printing problems

Sometimes the reason is as simple as over- or under use



Credit:PC Advisor

Printers are great when the work, but when they don't it can be extremely frustrating. Here's how to solve some of the most common problems.

Printers can run reliably for many years and thousands of prints, but they can also malfunction or stop working entirely. Sometimes the reason is as simple as over- or under use. Many people simply don't use their inkjet printers often enough these days and this can lead to problems with dried-up ink blocking the nozzles. Over use is less common than misuse: paper clips, hair bands and even food can fall into printers and cause paper jams (and worse).

If your printer has had it, a new one might be the most cost-effective solution, so check out the best printers to buy - the cheapest is only £55.

Fix printing problems: The printer won't print

There are numerous possibilities as to why your printer won't print, so start with the basics, such as checking to see whether there is an error message or warning light on the printer, making sure there is paper in the tray, checking the ink cartridges aren't empty, the USB cable is plugged in or the printer is connected to Wi-Fi. And if it is a wireless printer, try using a USB cable instead.

Sometimes the reason it won't print is because you've installed some software which has a 'virtual' printer and this has set itself as the default, so when you hit Print in Word, you're actually saving a file instead of sending the document to your real printer. To check, open the Control Panel from the Start menu. Then go to Devices and Printers, right click the correct printer to use and set it as the default.

Then, make sure that the correct printer is selected in the program you are printing from - you should see an option to choose from a list as in the image below.

Microsoft has a printing troubleshooter that can help to identify problems. Click the Fix it button, download and run the program, then follow the steps in the wizard.

You can also open the Control Panel, Devices and Printers, right click the printer icon and select Troubleshoot. It doesn't always help, but it's worth trying.

HP has a Print and Scan Doctor to identify problems, and Canon has lots of great videos on its website - click your printer model and then click the Troubleshooting videos link.

Fix printing problems: I can't print from my phone or tablet

1 2 3 4 Next Page