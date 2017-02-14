Damien Dhellemmes to lead Schneider Electric’s Singapore office

Automation specialist, Schneider Electric, has appointed Damien Dhellemmes as the Country President for its Singapore office.

Prior to the new appointment, Dhellemmes led the end-to-end supply chain operations for Schneider Electric across 18 countries in East Asia Japan and Pacific. He has held various positions in the supply chain function of manufacturing, logistics, procurement and sourcing during the 22 years with the company.

As the Country President, Dhellemmes will continue to drive Schneider Electric's presence in Singapore as the specialist in energy management and automation. He is also responsible for the alignment of corporate strategy and business orientation, as well as oversight of all commercial initiatives, operations and implementation.

"Singapore is an exemplary model in energy management and automation, while the team is on great momentum in propelling the business here. There is a groundswell of opportunities in this city-state, and I look forward to working closely with colleagues and stakeholders to stay ahead of the curve," said Dhellemmes.

"Damien has demonstrated, in the 22 years spent with us, his unique ability to drive positive change and significant growth in the firm. I am confident that [he] is uniquely qualified to develop and deepen our operations here," said Tommy Leong, President, East Asia and Japan, Schneider Electric.

