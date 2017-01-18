1-Net and Burst Networks to support Myanmar’s ICT growth with data centre operations project

1-Net and Burst Networks are also developing network connectivity between 1-Net’s data centre in Singapore and Burst’s data centre in Myanmar.

1-Net has signed an agreement with Burst Networks to provide operational support for their Uptime Institute certified Tier IV data centre at Thilawa Special Economic Zone (SEZ) on the outskirts of Yangon.

The collaboration will enable 1-Net to extend its data centre knowledge and capabilities to design, develop and provide 24/7 operation support to Burst Networks' new data centre in Myanmar, according to a joint press statement from both companies on 10 January 2017.

The two data centres will be connected by a network operated by Campana Group. The network will consist of two direct and diverse submarine and terrestrial routes to provide a robust nationwide network to their customers.

"The high-speed data centre corridor is unprecedented and will support many value-added services on this platform," said Dr Myo Ohn, Chief Executive Officer, Campana Group. "With this seamless connection and one network model both Burst and 1-Net are able to achieve the lowest latency and highest quality link for their customers."

Burst will also serve as Myanmar's first Internet Exchange, connecting internet Exchange, connecting international networks to local operators and Internet Service Protocols (ISPs).

This exchange is known as 'Burst Connectivity Hub.' It will support a Transmission Facility designed to host satellite and cable termination facilities and fully redundant systems as well as C-Band and Ka-Band satellite facilities.

