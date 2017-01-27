Data centre trends for the Philippines in 2017

Vertiv shared six data centre infrastructure trends that organisations in the Philippines and globally should take note of this year.

Organisations in the Philippines are increasingly gaining interest in software-defined data centre (SDDC), according to Jason Lim, Country Manager of Vertiv Philippines.

"Basically, [SDDC means having a] virtualised server, a software-defined network, and software-defined storage... and an IT management monitoring system to manage this whole data centre," he explained to Computerworld Philippines during the recent company launch.

In a press release, Vertiv also shared six data centre infrastructure trends that organisations in the Philippines and globally should take note of this year:

1. Turning to micro-data centres

Businesses will start turning to micro data centre and network closets, as these grow in number and importance. As such, it is predicted that companies will deploy pre-configured micro data centre solutions that support fast deployment, greater standardisation, and remote management across distributed IT locations.

Besides that, companies will also re-evaluate existing network closets and remote IT locations to ensure the adequacy of power and cooling provisions are meeting the increased criticality of these locations.

2. Sustainable thermal management

While energy efficiency remains a core concern of data centres, the use of water consumption and refrigerant have emerged as important considerations in select geographies. As such, data centre operators are tailoring thermal management based on the facility's location and resource availability.

Meanwhile, waterless cooling systems are starting to gain traction in areas where water availability or costs are an issue.

3. Securing data centre with management gateways

Management gateways that consolidate data from multiple devices to support data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) are emerging as a potential solution against vulnerabilities and security attacks.

Management gateways, with some modifications, can identify unsecured ports across the critical infrastructure and provide early warning of denial of service attacks.

4. Growing importance of DCIM

Forward-thinking data centre operators are leveraging DCIM to address challenges in the facility, such as regulatory compliance, Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL), and managing hybrid environments.

It is also becoming a precursor to industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in the data centre that delivers visibility, increased coordination across systems, and support for automation.

5. Using lithium-ion batteries to replace VRLA

Lithium-ion batteries are becoming a viable option for operators to replace valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries, as they aim to reduce carbon footprint and at the same time expand runtimes and enhance sustainability.

6. Integrating data centre design and deployment

Technology integration is now being applied to data centre development.

Companies that are developing the bulk of data centre capacity usually face traditional silos between the engineering and construction phases, which impedes their speed to market. As a result, they are adopting a turnkey approach in designing and deploying data centres. The turnkey approach leverages integrated, modular designs, off-site construction, and disciplined project management.

